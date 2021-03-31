Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in March

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ADRZF stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Andritz has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $48.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

