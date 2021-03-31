ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $374.87 Million

Analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce $374.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.65 million to $377.55 million. ANGI Homeservices reported sales of $343.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,331,081. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,294.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

