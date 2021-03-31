AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ANGO. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ANGO stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $853.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

