Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,546,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,295 shares of company stock worth $6,521,942.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

