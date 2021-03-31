Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.23% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $26.30.
Angion Biomedica Company Profile
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.
