Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Issues Earnings Results

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.60), Yahoo Finance reports.

ANGN opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Angion Biomedica has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37.

In related news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,942.

A number of analysts have commented on ANGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

