Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.36. 2,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 215,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.37.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.60).

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,942 over the last 90 days.

About Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.