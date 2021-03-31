Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CEO Sells $95,325.00 in Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ANNX traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,881. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ANNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,077,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.