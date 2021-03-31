Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading 8.9% Higher

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s share price traded up 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. 1,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 174,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $120,529.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,205,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 251,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Annexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

