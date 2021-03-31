ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. ANON has a total market cap of $35,984.06 and $4.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ANON has traded up 0% against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00061183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.47 or 0.00335054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020191 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 7,485.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022932 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars.

