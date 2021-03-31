ANON Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. ANON has a total market capitalization of $39,718.06 and $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 596,773.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00060402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00046679 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007012 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 14,748.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00044544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00266077 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.