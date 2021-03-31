AnRKey X Price Reaches $0.28 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. AnRKey X has a market cap of $30.43 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00062555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00325174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.98 or 0.00830382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00086452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,536,995 tokens. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com

AnRKey X Token Trading

