Anshul Sadana Sells 500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,640.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $526,286.25.

On Monday, February 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.17, for a total transaction of $1,150,370.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.64, for a total transaction of $1,038,936.00.

NYSE:ANET traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.89. 493,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.03. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.99 and a 12-month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,575,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,797,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after buying an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

