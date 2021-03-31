Antero Midstream (AM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM):

3/29/2021 – Antero Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Antero Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Antero Midstream had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Antero Midstream was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Antero Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

Get Antero Midstream Co alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Antero Midstream by 68.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 52,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $418,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 8.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Antero Midstream by 240.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.