Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Lifted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $360.25. 22,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,111. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $199.16 and a one year high of $379.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.05 and a 200-day moving average of $308.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.81.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

