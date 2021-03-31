Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Sells $75,274.00 in Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:AIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 279,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,138. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.
