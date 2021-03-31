Apella Capital LLC Acquires 23,311 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 138,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$51.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. 11,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,791. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.