Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,613,130 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.39.

