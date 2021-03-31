Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after buying an additional 226,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,016,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,821. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $226.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.64 and a 200 day moving average of $202.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.