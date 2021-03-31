Apella Capital LLC Buys 2,763 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,946,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $$54.66 on Wednesday. 13,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,981. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

