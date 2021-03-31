Apella Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.19. The company had a trading volume of 141,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,174. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.78. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $434.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

