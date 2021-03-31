Apella Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.46. 967,293 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.71.

