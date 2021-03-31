Apella Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EAGG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.58. 264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,101. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01.

