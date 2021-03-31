Apella Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 177,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,570,000.

VSS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,057. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $74.06 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

