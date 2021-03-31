Apella Capital LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 0.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

ESGV traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.98. 8,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,057. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.