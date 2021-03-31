Apella Capital LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 0.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

ESGV traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.98. 8,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,057. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

