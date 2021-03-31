Apella Capital LLC Has $29.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.23. 218,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,909. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $121.77 and a 12 month high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

