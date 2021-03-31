Apella Capital LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,078. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.