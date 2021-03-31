Apella Capital LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

MTUM stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $157.57. 796,418 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.87.

