Apella Capital LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. 396,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,994,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

