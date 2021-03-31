Apella Capital LLC Purchases 6,970 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. 223,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,012,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $50.14.

