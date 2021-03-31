Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.13. 166,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,571. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $85.72 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

