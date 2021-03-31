Apella Capital LLC Sells 3,783 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VIG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.57. The stock had a trading volume of 98,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $148.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

