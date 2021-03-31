Apella Capital LLC Sells 8,084 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 56,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,464. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

