Apergy (NYSE:APY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.73. 1,045,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,693,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apergy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Apergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apergy Company Profile (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

