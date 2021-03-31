Apergy (NYSE:APY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.73. 1,045,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,693,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apergy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Apergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

