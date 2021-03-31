APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.88

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 26019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.
APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. APi Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
