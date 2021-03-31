APIX (APIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.32 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. APIX has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $2.32 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APIX has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.02 or 0.00631733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026278 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

