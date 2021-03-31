Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Trading Down 2.1%

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40.

About Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF)

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits in Canada. It has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties located in the El Indio Gold Belt of central Chile.

