AppCoins Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. AppCoins has a market cap of $42.66 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00645553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,351,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,351,141 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

