AppCoins Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. AppCoins has a market cap of $42.66 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020968 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048509 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00645553 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067747 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026601 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.
