Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.16.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

