Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,354 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.16.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

