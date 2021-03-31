Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 11.6% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.16.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

