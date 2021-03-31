Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $110,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,293,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.50. The company had a trading volume of 738,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,213. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $128.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

