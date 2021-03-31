Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.36

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.36 and last traded at $129.64, with a volume of 120484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.92.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.