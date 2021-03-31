Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post sales of $49.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.10 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $40.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $245.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $256.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $281.55 million, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $296.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. 12,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $223.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,314.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 85.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

