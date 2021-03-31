Apria (NYSE:APR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Apria (NYSE:APR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apria from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

APR traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,910. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

