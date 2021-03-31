Aptinyx Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Aptinyx in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

APTX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $191.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 182,836 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 560.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.