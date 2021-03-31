Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

APTX opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $191.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.47. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

