Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,162,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,435,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $576,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

