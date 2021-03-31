Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.03. 39,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,369,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTO. Jonestrading began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

