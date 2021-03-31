Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Shares Bought by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 392.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares during the period. Aptus Defined Risk ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 16.64% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DRSK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,338. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $32.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91.

