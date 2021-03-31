APYSwap (APYS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $761,530.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. APYSwap has a market cap of $16.03 million and $761,530.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00004321 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 61.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $197.93 or 0.00333517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.82 or 0.00796700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00087503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00029723 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,252,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars.

